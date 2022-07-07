NewsIndia
INDO-NEPAL BUS SERVICE

Indo-Nepal bus service begins from Siliguri

After a long gap of two years, a private bus operator with the help of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) started the Siliguri-Kakkarvitta-Kathmandu bus service on Wednesday afternoon. The bus was inaugurated by state transport minister Firhad Hakim. The bus will run on a regular basis from Tenzing Norgay bus terminus at 2 pm, will cover 615km and reach Kathmandu the next morning at around 7 am. The ticket is priced at Rs.1500 per person. Speaking with ANI, Hakim said, "I am happy today that the service after a long gap is being started by NBSTC. The tourism between North Bengal and Nepal will have a boost and definitely, there will be more and more passengers in future. So that NBSTC will run more and more buses to entertain the passengers.”

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
  • A private bus operator with the help of NBSTC started the Siliguri-Kakkarvitta-Kathmandu bus service.
  • The bus was inaugurated by state transport minister Firhad Hakim.
  • The bus will run on a regular basis from Tenzing Norgay bus terminus and will cover 615 km.

Trending Photos

Indo-Nepal bus service begins from Siliguri

After a long gap of two years, a private bus operator with the help of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) started the Siliguri-Kakkarvitta-Kathmandu bus service on Wednesday afternoon. The bus was inaugurated by state transport minister Firhad Hakim. The bus will run on a regular basis from Tenzing Norgay bus terminus at 2 pm, will cover 615km and reach Kathmandu the next morning at around 7 am. The ticket is priced at Rs.1500 per person. Speaking with ANI, Hakim said, "I am happy today that the service after a long gap is being started by NBSTC. The tourism between North Bengal and Nepal will have a boost and definitely, there will be more and more passengers in future. So that NBSTC will run more and more buses to entertain the passengers.”


Hakim also said that they are waiting for the NOC from the Bangladesh side to run the bus service from Siliguri to Dhaka, Bangladesh. They will start as soon as getting the permission. The passengers on the first-day journey said, "It will reduce time and fare is affordable."

Anurag Agarwal, an Indian bus operator said, the bus service will help the people to travel to Nepal for tourist, medical and religious purposes. Bharat Timsihna, Nepal bus operator said, we are happy to see the government has started the much-awaited bus service from West Bengal`s Siliguri. This will help both the countries` people. We have a very good and healthy relationship with India, but this will again help to boost up. 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget