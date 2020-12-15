Indo-Pak War of 1971: PM Narendra Modi to light up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on Wednesday on 50th anniversary of battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on the 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak War. In December 1971, the Indian armed forces secured a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

This also resulted in the largest military surrender after the World War-II. From December 16, the nation will be celebrating 50 years of Indo-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the nation.

The inaugural event will be held at the National War Memorial (NWM) in the national capital on December 16 (Wednesday) which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his arrival, the Prime Minister will be received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay a wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. PM Modi will light up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) will be lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM.

These 'Mashaals' will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war veterans and veer naris will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence will also be present on the occasion.

