Vijay Diwas: India to observe 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak War on Wednesday

India on Wednesday will celebrate Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 Indo-Pak War. It was on this day in 1971 that the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This historic incident paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Rich tributes are paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The Indo-Pak war took place as the Indian government had decided to go against Pakistan to save Bengali Muslims and Hindus on December 3, 1971.

The war fought between India and Pakistan lasted for merely 13 days, and the Pakistan Army surrendered before Indian forces. It was the Indian Army’s one of the biggest victories ever made against Pakistan.

This battle is also considered to be one of the most violent wars of the 20th century, as it witnessed large-scale atrocities. The year also saw the exodus of as many as 10 million refugees and the killing of 3 million people by the Pakistani forces.

Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, who was heading the Pakistan Armed Forces, signed the Instrument of Surrender on December 16, 1971. The surrender document was a written accord that enabled the surrender of the Pakistan Eastern Command in the Bangladesh Liberation War, marking the end of Indo-Pak war of 1971.

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the message of the then Indian Army Chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Pakistan still stands tall today. On December 13, 1971, he had warned Pakistan saying, "you surrender or we wipe you out".

"'You surrender or We wipe you out' was the message given by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Pakistan on 13th December 1971. The Field Marshal lived his words as the world will see the unprecedented surrender of more than 93000 Pakistani soldiers," tweeted the Indian Army on Tuesday.

On December 16, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. From December 16, the nation will be celebrating 50 years of Indo-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the nation.

The inaugural event will be held at the National War Memorial (NWM) in the national capital on December 16 (Wednesday) which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his arrival, the Prime Minister will be received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay a wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. PM Modi will light up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) will be lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM.

These 'Mashaals' will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war veterans and veer naris will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence will also be present on the occasion.

