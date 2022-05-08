New Delhi: Indore Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra on Saturday (May 7, 2022) said that the police suspects that a young man whose love was unrequited set fire to a double-storey building in Indore`s Swarna Bagh Colony in which seven people were charred to death and nine others were injured.

In an interview with news agency ANI, the Commissioner said, during the investigation it was found that a man namely Sanjay alias Shubham Dixit started the fire.

"More than 50 CCTV footages were analysed. One footage showed that a person, namely Sanjay alias Shubham Dixit, going just before the incident. Police got more information and found that he started the fire. More information is being scooped out," Mishra said.

Mishra also informed that the accused had an unrequited love for a girl. They had an altercation earlier also where the accused threatened the girl and set a scooter on fire.

"Primarily, the accused had money and wanted to marry a girl, but his love was unrequited. They had had a fight on two issues before as well. He threatened the girl and set a scooter on fire, which developed into a massive one," Mishra said.

"Action will be taken under sections of murder. The accused has not been arrested yet but will be soon. The girl is safe and out of danger," he added.

Seven people were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-story building in Swarna Bagh Colony in Indore, the police said. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday.

"Seven people have died and nine people have so far been rescued by officials present at the spot," police had informed. Meanwhile, it took the fire department three hours to bring the fire under control.

(With agency inputs)