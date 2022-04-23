हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indore police

Indore police bust gang of fraudsters that duped several US citizens, FBI extends thanks

The gang targeted older individuals in the United States and misled them by taking their savings and post-retirement cash from their bank accounts.

Indore police bust gang of fraudsters that duped several US citizens, FBI extends thanks
Image for representation

Indore: Members of the legal wing of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met the Indore Police Commissioner on Friday and thanked them for busting a gang of fraudsters that duped several US citizens.

According to commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, the gang targeted senior citizens of the US and duped them by stealing their savings and post-retirement funds from their bank accounts. They used to take the victims into confidence by posing as US nationals with fake accents.

"We have booked all the accused. The investigation revealed that the accused used to con the citizens by accessing their social security numbers. The gang used to pretend to be a US-based caller with their accents and by using software for call spoofing," said Mishra.

Call spoofing is a practice by which the caller can disguise identity as the network transmits false information (about the name and location) to the receiver.

"The Indore Police busted this case by acting on a certain input, as no complaint about the fraud was lodged by the duped citizens," said the commissioner.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

