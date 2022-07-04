NewsIndia
INHUMAN! Delhi man hits pet dog, owner with iron rod in broad daylight; here's what happened next: Watch

Delhi: In an upsetting video, a man was seen thrashing a dog and his owner after an altercation between them. The video was captured by a CCTV.

  • In a shocking incident from Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, a man attacked three members of a family and their pet dog
  • According to reports, the man hit them with an iron rod causing injuries to the man and the dog

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, a man attacked three members of a family and their pet dog after the dog allegedly barked at him and bit him. According to reports, the man hit them with an iron rod causing injuries to the man and the dog. The incident was captured on CCTV and the video footage was shared on social media this morning. News Agency ANI also shared the video on their Twitter handle which has sparked outrage among netizens.

In the video, the man identified as Dharamvir Dahiya was was seen bashing the lady first and then hitting the dog and the man with the rod. 

Delhi man hits dog owner with iron rod: Here's what allegedly happened

According to media reports, the Dahiya encountered the dog when he was walking on the street. The dog barked at Dahiya and he allegedly responded by throwing off the dog by grabbing its tail. Later, the dog’s owner Rakshit stepped in the middle to protect his pet. Dahiya allegedly got bit by the dog during this altercation.

After this, Dahiya returned to the pet owners’ home with a road. Neighbours soon emerged out to see what the commotion was about. The dog’s owner has filed an FIR. The people who were injured during the incident are stable and under treatment. The dog has a clot in its head and will be taken to the vet, reported ANI.

 

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outer) Sameer Sharma, as quoted by the Indian Express, said: "On the statement of Rakshit, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 451 (house-trespass to commit offence) and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (cruel treatment of animals) has been registered. Investigation in the case is in progress and facts are being verified."

