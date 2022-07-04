New Delhi: In a shocking incident from Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, a man attacked three members of a family and their pet dog after the dog allegedly barked at him and bit him. According to reports, the man hit them with an iron rod causing injuries to the man and the dog. The incident was captured on CCTV and the video footage was shared on social media this morning. News Agency ANI also shared the video on their Twitter handle which has sparked outrage among netizens.

In the video, the man identified as Dharamvir Dahiya was was seen bashing the lady first and then hitting the dog and the man with the rod.

#WATCH | Delhi: 3 members of a family&their pet dog injured after being hit by a neighbor with an iron rod in Paschim Vihar. It happened after the dog allegedly barked at him. FIR lodged.



Injured stable. Dog's owner says it has a clot in its head & will be taken to veterinarian.

Delhi man hits dog owner with iron rod: Here's what allegedly happened

According to media reports, the Dahiya encountered the dog when he was walking on the street. The dog barked at Dahiya and he allegedly responded by throwing off the dog by grabbing its tail. Later, the dog’s owner Rakshit stepped in the middle to protect his pet. Dahiya allegedly got bit by the dog during this altercation.

After this, Dahiya returned to the pet owners’ home with a road. Neighbours soon emerged out to see what the commotion was about. The dog’s owner has filed an FIR. The people who were injured during the incident are stable and under treatment. The dog has a clot in its head and will be taken to the vet, reported ANI.

Delhi |A man injured 3 members of a family in his neighbourhood in Paschim Vihar by hitting them with an iron rod allegedly after their pet dog barked at him. He also hit the dog & injured it



Dog's owner says they filed complaint,FIR yet to be registered. Injured under treatment

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outer) Sameer Sharma, as quoted by the Indian Express, said: "On the statement of Rakshit, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 451 (house-trespass to commit offence) and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act (cruel treatment of animals) has been registered. Investigation in the case is in progress and facts are being verified."

