Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi was thrown open to the public after missing several deadlines. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 2 inaugurated the 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass which will ease traffic congestion and provide a smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, Sisodia said.

बेनिटो जुआरेज़ मार्ग पर 1.2 km के आधुनिक Y आकार के अंडरपास के लोकार्पण से गुड़गांव और दिल्ली के बीच आने-जाने वाले लाखों लोगों को रोज़ाना जाम से नहीं जूझना पड़ेगा।



समय की बचत के आर्थिक मूल्य को जोड़ते हुए, ये अंडरपास हर साल दिल्लीवासियों के लिए ₹18 करोड़ बचाएगा। सबको बहुत बधाई! pic.twitter.com/U4HINWr9XM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 2, 2022

The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will improve connectivity between the airport, Chanakyapuri, and AIIMS. "With the launch of the 1.2-kilometer Y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis,” Sisodia tweeted in hindi.

"Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!" his tweet further read. The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.

(With inputs from PTI)

