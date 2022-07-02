NewsAuto
Benito Juarez Y-shaped underpass open to public; to ease traffic between Delhi and Gurugram

The 1.2 km Benito Juarez underpass will ease traffic congestion and provide a smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
  • Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi was thrown open to the public on July 2
  • Manish Sisodia inaugurated the 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass
  • The underpass will ease traffic congestion for those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram

Benito Juarez underpass in Delhi was thrown open to the public after missing several deadlines. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 2 inaugurated the 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass which will ease traffic congestion and provide a smooth ride to those commuting between Delhi and Gurugram, Sisodia said.

The 1.2 km-long Y-shaped underpass will improve connectivity between the airport, Chanakyapuri, and AIIMS. "With the launch of the 1.2-kilometer Y-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg, lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Gurugram will no longer have to deal with traffic jams on a daily basis,” Sisodia tweeted in hindi. 

"Considering the economic value of time, the underpass will save Rs 18 crore for Delhiites. Many congratulations everyone!" his tweet further read. The underpass saw the light of the day after missing eight deadlines.

(With inputs from PTI)

