INS Jatayu: Indian Navy To Commission New Base In Lakshadweep Soon

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is set to bolster its presence in the Indian Ocean Region with the commissioning of a new base, INS Jatayu, in the Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep. During the commanders' conference on board the aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy will conduct high-tempo operations, including cross-decking exercises between carriers, warships, and submarines in carrier battle groups.

Commissioning Of MH-60 Romeo Helicopter

The Indian Navy is scheduled to formally commission the MH-60 Romeo multirole helicopter at Kochi in the coming week. Around March 4, the naval war college buildings in Goa and facilities in Karwar will be inaugurated, according to officials.

Expansion of INS Jatayu

While INS Jatayu will initially have a small complement of officers and men, it will be expanded in the future to strengthen the Navy's presence in the region. Officials emphasized the strategic location of the base, situated approximately 50 miles from the Maldives, enabling surveillance of military and commercial activities of adversaries.

Navy's Growing Presence In The Arabian Sea

The base at Minicoy Islands is designed with capabilities similar to INS Baaz in the Andamans and will enhance the Navy's presence in the Arabian Sea.

Twin Carrier Operations

The Indian Navy will showcase twin carrier operations near Lakshadweep, marking the first time such operations will be conducted following the induction of INS Vikrant.

Participation Iin Exercise Milin

INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant participated in Exercise Milin in Vishakhapatnam, demonstrating India's capacity to manufacture aircraft carriers for global militaries.