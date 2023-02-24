topStoriesenglish2576726
NewsIndia
YEDIYURAPPA'S FAREWELL SPEECH

'Inspirational': PM Modi on Yediyurappa's Farewell Speech

"Being a karyakarta (active member) of BJP, I felt that this speech (by Yediyurappa) is inspirational. The speech imbibes the ethics of the party. This will definitely give inspiration to other party workers," Narendra Modi stated in his social media handle.

Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 04:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'Inspirational': PM Modi on Yediyurappa's Farewell Speech

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the spirit and farewell speech of former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S Yediyurappa in the Karnataka Assembly.

"Being a karyakarta (active member) of BJP, I felt that this speech (by Yediyurappa) is inspirational. The speech imbibes the ethics of the party. This will definitely give inspiration to other party workers," Narendra Modi stated in his social media handle.

He also shared the post by BJP Karnataka social media handle containing Yediyurappa`s speech.

On February 22, the former CM declared on the floor of the House that he will never contest elections in future and that this would be his last session. "This is my last speech. You can also consider this as my farewell speech. I have already declared that I won`t contest elections. I will not come back to this session," an emotional Yediyurappa reiterated.

He was participating in the discussion on the budget and stated that in political circles, opposition parties are claiming that Yediyurappa is sidelined and neglected. "I have not been neglected either by the BJP or by the Prime Minister," he maintained.

The party has given him good opportunities, he asserted, adding that he will work for the party until his last breath. "BJP has also given me an opportunity to become Chief Minister four times. It is not possible to silence Yediyurappa. We will come back to power," he stated.

BJP is coming to power in the state for sure, he said. "I will take up a state-wide tour. After this session, I will go across Karnataka. I will have to convey to the people the schemes of the BJP. The ruling BJP government has given more programmes than any other government," Yediyurappa stated.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Yediyurappa's Farewell SpeechNarendra ModiBJP Central Parliamentary CommitteeKarnataka Assembly

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781