Leave phone tapping, my children's Instagram accounts were hacked too: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls slated to take place next year, the political battle in the state is hotting up with political parties and leaders accusing and counter-accusing each other. In the latest allegation, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (December 21) made a big statement when she alleged that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked. "Leave phone tapping. Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked," Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government. "Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening. Gandhi also claimed that her 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I'm a girl and can fight) campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women's meeting in Prayagraj.

"Due to 'Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon' campaign of Congress, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before the women power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

The Prime Minister had interacted with women in the state today. The programme was held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources. The Central Government has decided to transfer around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs). PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over Rs 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

(With PTI inputs)

