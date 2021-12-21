PM Modi in Prayagraj for Matrishakti Mahakumbh: 7 key points you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to every voter ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. He will be in Prayagraj today to interact with the women of the state. The event is expected to take place around 1pm.

Here are some key pointers about his visit today:

--The Central Government will transfer around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at the event.

--This move will benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

--According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

--The programme is being held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources.

--The programme will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as the first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

When B.C.-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions.

--PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over Rs 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

--He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

(With inputs from agencies)

