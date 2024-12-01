'Instead Of Arresting Criminals...,' Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP After Liquid Attack

A day after an alarming attack during a public rally in Delhi, AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted the BJP government for alleged inaction on law and order issues in the national capital. While addressing a press conference On Sunday, Kejriwal said that the BJP is targeting MLAs instead of arresting criminals.

Kejriwal informed that the liquid thrown at him was harmless and stated that this was the third attack on him in the last 35 days.

"The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days," he said during a press conference.

The former chief minister also alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was sending the message that it is the complainants, not the offenders, who will be arrested.

Kejriwal also condemned the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who had previously filed a complaint about extortion by gangsters.

"Instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs," he added.

On Saturday, a man threw liquid at Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has not responded to Delhi's former CM allegations.

(With PTI Inputs)