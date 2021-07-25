Insult to people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at LG Anil Baijal over farmers' protest cases

New Delhi: Hours after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned the AAP government's decision to appoint a panel of lawyers of its choice to argue cases related to the farmers' protest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (July 24, 2021) called it an 'insult to the people of Delhi'.

Kejriwal took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Overturning decisions taken by the cabinet is an insult to the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi elected the AAP government with a historic majority and defeated BJP. Let BJP run the country, let AAP run Delhi."

He added that such interference in everyday work is an insult to the people of Delhi and that 'BJP should respect democracy'.

कैबिनेट निर्णयों को इस तरह पलटना दिल्ली वालों का अपमान है। दिल्ली के लोगों ने एतिहासिक बहुमत से "आप" सरकार बनायी और भाजपा को हराया। भाजपा देश चलाये, "आप" को दिल्ली चलाने दे। आए दिन हर काम में इस तरह की दख़ल दिल्ली के लोगों का अपमान है। भाजपा जनतंत्र का सम्मान करे

Earlier in July, the Kejriwal-led Cabinet had taken a decision that lawyers chosen by the Delhi government will fight cases of violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, rejecting the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers.

However, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on Saturday the Delhi lieutenant governor has invoked his special powers granted under the Constitution and referred the matter to the President.

"But, today, the L-G has changed it. The Constitution has given him (L-G) the right that in case of a disagreement with the elected government, he can send the matter to the Centre and the President of India for reference," Sisodia said.

He also informed that in the interim, Baijal has approved a panel of 11 law officers chosen by the Delhi Police to argue the cases.

"The L-G is to intervene in issues of the city government only in 'exceptional circumstances' and not in every other matter," Sisodia stated.

"What is the need of an elected government in Delhi if everything has to be done through Centre via LG," he further asked.

Sisodia added that the central government is afraid that the panel of lawyers appointed by Arvind Kejriwal will expose the conspiracy led by the central government against the farmers in court.

Fearing that Modi Govt's anti-farmer conspiracy would be exposed in Court- LG rejected the panel of lawyers decided by @ArvindKejriwal Govt Overturning cabinet's decisions like this is an insult to the people of Delhi#ModiInsultsDemocracy

This, reportedly, is the first time the LG has reserved any matter for consideration of the President, owing to the difference of opinion with the Kejriwal dispensation, since the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, came into force on April 27 this year.

(With agency inputs)

