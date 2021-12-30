Insurgent of banned militant outfit HNLC surrenders before BSF in Meghalaya

Meghalaya: A member of banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has surrendered before BSF in Meghalaya on Thursday. (December 30)

The militant, identified as Junel Tongper surrendered himself before Sh Inderjit Singh Rana, IG BSF Meghalaya Frontier at Border Outpost Umkiang.

The surrendered cadre was deployed as an HNCL area commander in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya and he belongs to the village- Lumphyllut, PS- Umkiang, EJHs.

Tongper joined the outfit in the year 2010 and after training, he was actively working for the outfit. He was apprehended by Meghalaya police in 2015, but was later released on bail and absconded after which, he re-joined the outfit in November 2020.

The surrendered militant said that he was a victim of the militancy group and was misled by HNCL just like other underprivileged youth.

Taking advantage of his simplicity, innocence and economic situation, the HNLC lured Junel Tongper to join the outfit, and thereafter, exploited him for their unlawful activity and malafide intention.

BSF Meghalaya is attempting to assist such misguided youths to quit the outfits and come back to the brain stream. BSF has also started initiatives for skill development and vocational training and remunerative amount post surrender.

In the case of Junel Tongper, BSF was continuously in touch with him for the last 1 year. The restless and intense efforts of BSF bore the fruits and finally, Junel Tongper was motivated to join the mainstream. It’s a huge blow to the militancy in Meghalaya and more such misguided youths will join the mainstream in times to come. The family members of the cadre expressed their gratitude towards BSF on the homecoming of Junel Tongper.

IG Ftr HQ BSF Meghalaya said that the insurgency, militancy gets opportunities to prevail due to illiteracy and unemployment. He urged the local population, village heads to work hand in hand with BSF to eradicate these evils. IG BSF further said that BSF is continuously encouraging the youths of bordering areas to pursue their career in defence and CAPF services and lead a life of peace, tranquillity and prosperity.

