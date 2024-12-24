‘Integrity Of Poll Process Eroding’: Congress Moves SC Over Election Rule Tweek

The Congress filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and challenged the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, asserting that the integrity of the polling process was fast eroding. This move from the grand old party came after the central government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage, as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

Speaking on the matter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Election Commission is a constitutional body that has been charged with the conduct of free and fair elections and cannot be allowed to unilaterally amend such a vital law.

"A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The Election Commission, a Constitutional body, charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner," he tweeted.

"This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable. The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it," he stated.

Based on the recommendation of the apex poll body, the Union Law Ministry amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.