IB Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is looking for candidates to fill positions such as Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), and others. This recruitment drive will fill 766 open positions within the organization. Interested candidates can obtain the detailed notification by visiting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website at mha.gov.in. According to the previous notification, the deadline for nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

IB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date of Application: The last date of receipt of nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News(September 21 tentative). ALSO READ: Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 195 Navy Agniveer MR vacancies

IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts

ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts

JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts

JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts

SA/ Exe: 100 posts

JIO-I/MT: 20 posts

JIO-II/MT: 35 posts

SA/MT: 20 posts

Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts

Caretaker: 5 posts

JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts4

IB Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: (level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC)

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400).

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC)

IB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: A bachelor's degree from a recognized university or the equivalent, as well as two years of experience in security or intelligence work, are required.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: A bachelor's degree from a recognized university or the equivalent, as well as two years of experience in security or intelligence work, are required.

IB Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply

