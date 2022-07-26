Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 700 posts Group B, and C Posts at mha.gov.in- check salary and other details here
IB Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can obtain the detailed notification by visiting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website at mha.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 766 open positions within the organization.
IB Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is looking for candidates to fill positions such as Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), and others. This recruitment drive will fill 766 open positions within the organization. Interested candidates can obtain the detailed notification by visiting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website at mha.gov.in. According to the previous notification, the deadline for nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.
IB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last Date of Application: The last date of receipt of nominations would be 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News(September 21 tentative). ALSO READ: Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 195 Navy Agniveer MR vacancies
IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- ACIO-I/ Exe: 70 posts
- ACIO-II/ Exe: 350 posts
- JIO-I/ Exe: 50 posts
- JIO-II/ Exe: 100 posts
- SA/ Exe: 100 posts
- JIO-I/MT: 20 posts
- JIO-II/MT: 35 posts
- SA/MT: 20 posts
- Halwai-cum-Cook: 9 posts
- Caretaker: 5 posts
- JIO-II/Tech: 7 posts4
IB Recruitment 2022; download the official notification here
IB Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: (level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC)
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400).
- Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC
- Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC)
IB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: A bachelor's degree from a recognized university or the equivalent, as well as two years of experience in security or intelligence work, are required.
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: A bachelor's degree from a recognized university or the equivalent, as well as two years of experience in security or intelligence work, are required.
IB Recruitment 2022; direct link to apply online
IB Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply
