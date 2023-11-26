trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692555
CHENNAI RAINS

Intense Rainfall Results In Waterlogging In Various Areas Of Tamil Nadu's Chennai

According to IMD, more heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours.

Last Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Intense Rainfall Results In Waterlogging In Various Areas Of Tamil Nadu's Chennai Image credit: ANI

Chennai: Chennai and suburban areas on Sunday received heavy rainfall which caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several places. The neighbourhoods in Chennai like Sholinganallur, Semmancheri, Urapakkam, Perungudi, and Tharamani recieved heavy rainfall.

Due to the heavy rainfall waterlogs happened on many parts of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) road, a 45 km arterial road in the city, and the motorists were unable to drive their vehicles. The vehicles were moving at a snail's pace while the rainwater stagnated on the road. heavy rainfall in the evening made the public and motorists suffer a lot.

The motorists requested that the Chennai Corporation authorities should dispose the rainwater that has accumulated on the OMR road immediately. Similarly, the surrounding areas of Chennai ECR road Neelangarai, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Panaiyur, and Kanathur also received heavy rainfall for more than half an hour. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 26. Heavy downpour is also likely over Vidarbha on November 27 and 28. Isolated heavy downpours are also expected in southwest Madhya Pradesh over the next two days.

