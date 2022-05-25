हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam

Inter-ministerial central team to visit flood-hit Assam to assess damage

An inter-ministerial Central team of six members will be on two-day visit to the flood-ravaged Assam beginning Friday to assess the damage to the properties, crops, loss of lives and other aspects of the deluge, officials said on Wednesday. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the team, led by Ravinesh Kumar, Financial Advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of the Home Ministry, would visit Cachar, Dima Hasao, Darrang, Nagaon and Hojai districts to assess the extent of loss caused by rain-induced floods and landslides.

After the field visit on Friday and Saturday, the team would hold meetings with the state government officials.

The situation in Assam, where the pre-monsoon floods have affected large parts of the state since May 13, continued to improve for the fourth day on Wednesday, but still around 5.80 lakh people in 18 districts are affected. The death toll has risen to 27 till early on Wednesday.

Of the 27 deaths, 21 died in floods and remaining in landslides in different districts.

 

