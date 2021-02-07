International celebrities talking about farmers protest do not know very much: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday claimed that the international celebrities who remarked on the framers protests have spoken "on matters on which they obviously didn`t know very much".

Jaishankar also said that the investigations into the "toolkit" shared by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on the farmers' protest has "revealed a lot".

"It has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what else comes out. There was a reason why the Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn't know very much," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this week, the MEA had said in a statement that protests by farmers against new farm laws must be seen in the context of India`s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the ministry had said in a statement.

A few days ago, Thunberg had extended her support to the farmers' agitation and had shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".

On Friday, Delhi Police wrote a letter to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers` protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account and one Unifrom Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police has asked for details from the respective platforms.

While the police and government have termed the "toolkit" a part of a conspiracy against India, communication specialists say this is a basic tool of any social justice campaign.

Live TV