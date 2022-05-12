हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi appreciates nurses for ‘exceptional work’

"International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations," said PM Modi.

International Nurses Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi appreciates nurses for ‘exceptional work’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 12, 2022) appreciated the nurses for their vital role in keeping our planet healthy.

Taking to Twitter on the occasion of International Nurses Day, the Prime Minister posted, "Nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. Their dedication and compassion is exemplary.

"International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations."

ALSO READ | PM Modi interacts with a little girl, gets emotional at Utkarsh Samaroh - WATCH

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my deep gratitude to all the Nurses for their inspiring services and spirited fight against COVID-19."

