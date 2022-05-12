New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 12, 2022) addressed the "Utkarsh Samaroh" in Gujarat's Bharuch via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the event was organised to mark the 100 per cent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of 'Utkarsh Initiative', before addressing the event today, and spoke about how the schemes by the state governments and how is it shaping their lives.

While talking to one of the beneficiaries, PM Modi was seen getting emotional. The man who was interacting with the prime minister is visually challenged and was attending the event with his daughter.

“While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor and said, ‘Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters’,” read a tweet by the state’s directorate of information.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters" pic.twitter.com/YuuVpcXPiy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

In the video, Patel can be seen sharing his story with the prime minister. He told PM Modi how his eyesight got affected when he was in Saudi Arabia.

“I had gone to Saudi Arabia when I used some eye drop…,” he said. The prime minister asked him what the doctors suggested, to which he replied that “there is no solution now… It’s glaucoma.”

After this PM Modi aksed him about his daughters, and he said, “My daughters are studying - one in class 8 and the other in class 12, and the third one is class 1. The government will take care of the youngest one’s education till class 8. The other two also get a scholarship.”

PM Modi also interacted with the Patel’s daughter, who teared up while saying: "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from.”

At this moment, even PM Modi got emotional and said, “Your compassion is your strength”.

After the interaction, PM Modi also extended his support to the family and asked the man to inform him if he “need any help to fulfil the dream of your daughters.”

About ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’

According to PMO, the district administration had carried out a special drive — “Utkarsh Initiative” – from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes, PMO said. Taluka-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme for the drive.

PMO also stated that Utkarsh camps were organised in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district for applicants to provide necessary documents for on spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive.