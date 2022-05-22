New Delhi: Thousands of women on Sunday (May 22, 2022) practiced yoga in Delhi ahead of International Yoga Day. The practice session took place under the aegis of Patanjali Mahila Yog Samiti at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Keeping in view the increasing trend towards yoga and its needs, Patanjali Yog Samiti has resolved to make women yogis as well.

Thousands of women, including workers of Patanjali Mahila Yog Samiti, participated in the event.

International Yoga Day will be celebrated all over the world on June 21.