हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2022: Thousands of women practice in Delhi ahead of Yoga Day

The practice session took place under the aegis of Patanjali Mahila Yog Samiti at Talkatora Stadium. 

International Yoga Day 2022: Thousands of women practice in Delhi ahead of Yoga Day

New Delhi: Thousands of women on Sunday (May 22, 2022) practiced yoga in Delhi ahead of International Yoga Day. The practice session took place under the aegis of Patanjali Mahila Yog Samiti at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Keeping in view the increasing trend towards yoga and its needs, Patanjali Yog Samiti has resolved to make women yogis as well.

Thousands of women, including workers of Patanjali Mahila Yog Samiti, participated in the event.

International Yoga Day will be celebrated all over the world on June 21.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
International Yoga DayYoga DayTalkatora stadiumPatanjali Yog Samiti
Next
Story

Centre never asked us before hiking petrol, diesel prices; don't expect states to slash rates: Tamil Nadu govt

Must Watch

PT5M34S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Zelensky's warning to Putin