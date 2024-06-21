International Yoga Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Leads The Celebrations From Srinagar | Live Updates

It's the 10th International Yoga Day and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the whole country is celebrating the ancient practice of yoga which originated in India. The celebration of course goes beyond the national boundaries with Yoga gaining popularity globally. Here are 10 LIVE updates on World Yoga Day 2024.

1. PM Narendra Modi led the way and performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, on International Day of Yoga on Friday.

2. While addressing an event in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that India's proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations. "Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India's proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together," he said.

3. Talking about the global popularity of Yoga and how it has boosted economy, PM Modi said, "In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga. Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of Yoga Tourism emerging in India. People from all over the world are coming to India in pursuit of learning authentic yoga. Accordingly, sectors related to hospitality, tourism, apparel, etc. are booming from the huge inflow of people. This is creating new avenues for employment opportunities for youth."

4. At this momentous occasion, the Prime Minister spoke about the tremendous scope of yoga and how it has been embraced by people across age groups. He reminded the world of Charlotte Chopin, a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France who was awarded the Padma Shri this year. PM Modi also said that the number of people doing yoga all over the world is constantly increasing.

5. Across the country, several yoga events are taking place. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar performed yoga with foreign diplomats in Delhi and said that "yoga has been a great bonding point for different cultures". In Lucknow, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel led the Yoga Day celebrations. Many bureaucrats participated in the event.

6. Home Minister Amit Shah also took part in a yoga event in Gujarat.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs Yoga in Ahmedabad, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/auhToLN9cc — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

7. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has come up with a unique initiative, 'Yoga for Space', to mark the International Day of Yoga 2024. Under this initiative, all scientists and officials of ISRO will perform Yoga together as per the Common Yoga Protocol guidelines.

8. In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution declaring June 21 as 'International Day Of Yoga.'

9. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her fitness and amazing yoga videos, said that PM Narendra Modi was largely responsible for the global popularity of yoga. Talking to IANS, Shilpa told IANS, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a pivotal role in bringing yoga to the global stage. His efforts, including the establishment of International Yoga Day, have significantly increased worldwide awareness and appreciation of yoga’s benefits. This has inspired millions to embrace yoga, fostering a healthier and more balanced lifestyle globally.”

10. This year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society', emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.