Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759252
NewsIndia
YOGA DAY

International Yoga Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Peforms Yoga In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed different asanas as they led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the state on Friday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

International Yoga Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Peforms Yoga In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed different asanas as they led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the state on Friday. The governor and the CM were joined by hundreds of people on the lawns of the Governor's House here.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said, "International Yoga Day is actually a day for new encouragement. The day encourages us to take pride in our traditions." Speaking before her, the chief minister said yoga is a tool to make the mind and body healthy.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in a yoga event in Prayagraj. Yoga Day events were organised at several places across Lucknow by various organisations and saw participation from people of all ages.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: PM unveils new Nalanda University campus
DNA Video
DNA: Dozens Die as Intense Heat Grips Mecca
DNA Video
DNA: 'Secret sharp shooter' of India's enemies in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration of 'Khalistan love' in Canadian Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How is Lok Sabha Speaker elected?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal