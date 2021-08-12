International Youth Day: Why this day is celebrated!

New Delhi: In 1999, in its resolution 54/120, the UN General Assembly proposed that August 12 should be declared as the International Youth Day. The Assembly suggested that public information activities should be organized to support the Day as a way to promote better awareness of the World Programme of Action for Youth.

Every year UN organizes a virtual commemoration of the Day. The goal of the programme is to encourage youth around the world to organize activities to raise awareness about the situation of youth in their country.

It also enables youth to engage in formal political mechanisms so that they can help in reducing democratic deficits. The day has symbolic importance that can further contribute to restoring trust in public institutions, especially among youth.

The day focuses on making a better world for the upcoming generations with the help of the most vibrant population of youth who possess the enormous energy to construct something incredible even in the most challenging times like now when the world is badly hit by a pandemic and is shattered by adverse effects of climate change.

Every year the UN commemorates International Youth Day on August 12 with a theme that raises awareness about the concerned issue.

This year the theme of International Youth Day 2021 is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, which aims to show that success in global causes can not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

ALSO READ: ISRO's GISAT mission 'failed', glimpses of launch of EOS-03 from Sriharikota - In Pics

Live TV