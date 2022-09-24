Internet goes crazy after man gives advertisement for his lost death certificate in newspaper

New Delhi: The Internet is the technology that opens the portals of endless knowledge for all however it also contains bizarre content that might leave people surprised. One such outlandish post went viral on social media platforms after a man was trying to find his own death certificate that was lost.

In a newspaper a man named Ranjith Kumar published an advertisement for his lost death certificate. Kumar in the ad said he lost his death certificate at Lumding Bazar which is situated in Assam's Hojai district. He also shared the registration and the serial number of his death certificate.

" I have lost my Death certificate at Lumding Bazar dated 07/09/22 Morning time near about 10.00 AM Registration No: 93/18 SL No: 0068132," read the advertisement.

The image of the hilariously strange lost advertisement for the death certificate was shared by IPS Rupin Sharma who wrote, "It happens only in India" while sharing the post. IPS officer's amusing post has gone crazily viral on the microblogging sites and Twitterati are finding the advertisement hilarious.

However, some pointed out that the ad could be a result of bad sentence framing and there it is nowhere mentioned that the man has lost his own certificate. Though we might not know what lead to the publishing of such an ad one thing is sure people are having good laugh because of the strange advertisement.