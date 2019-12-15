Internet services suspended in six districts of West Bengal amid protest against NRC and CAA

Kolkata: With incidents of violence increasing in West Bengal, internet services have been suspended in six districts namely, Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur and Howrah districts, as well as the Barasat and Basirhat subdivisions in North 24 Paraganas and Baruipur and Canning subdivisions in South 24 Paraganas.

The Bengal government ordered of internet suspension as some communal forces were seen violently protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC even after making several requests to end the disorder in the state. The step is taken to ensure that the law and order is maintained in the state and public life won't get affected.

The government statement read, "Under the circumstances, left with no other alternative, internet services are being temporarily suspended in the districts of Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, and parts of North 24 Parganas (Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions) and parts of South 24 Parganas (Baruipur and Canning subdivisions)."

The move comes after traffic and rail services were highly affected as the agitators torched down several buses and railway track in Bengal. Earlier on Sunday, agitators vandalised Tildanga railway station and also tried to burn the railway track there. Railway services were also put on hold at South 24 Parganas situated Diamond Harbour where the TMC workers initiated 'Rail roko Andolan' protest to show disagreement towards the Act.

Bhaluka Road railway station was also burned by agitators because of which all the trains got were cancelled for the day. The protestors also opened railway track clips and tried to create damage to the railway property.

A massive protest by TMC workers observed in places of Raghunathganj, Harishankarpur and NH 34 were protestors damaged public properties and raised slogan against the implementation of CAA (Citizenship Act ) and NRC. Railway services were also stopped at Lalgola and Farakka area of Murshidabad district.

Before becoming a law, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by both Lok Sabha on December 9 and Rajya Sabha on December 11. The CAA (Citizenship Act ) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

