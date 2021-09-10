हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Internet, SMS services restored in Haryana's Karnal as farmers' stir continues

The mobile internet and SMS services in Haryana's Karnal which was suspended in view of farmers` agitation has been restored. 

Internet, SMS services restored in Haryana's Karnal as farmers' stir continues
PTI file photo

Karnal: Haryana government on Friday restored mobile internet and SMS services in Karnal, which were suspended in view of farmers` agitation to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

"As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again," Assistant District Public Relations Officer Raghubir Singh said.

Meanwhile, services have remained disrupted in Karnal since Monday in view of the Mahapanchayat and call for gherao of the mini secretariat in the district in protest against lathi charge on the farmers on August 28.

The farmers continued their demonstration outside the secretariat after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in lathi-charge.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat was also held in Muzzafarnagar on Sunday against three farm laws by the Centre. It declared that they will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections and the Mahapanchayat witnessed participation from various political parties.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

