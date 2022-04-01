हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pariskha Pe Charcha

'Introspect while studying online': PM Modi's advice on mode of education in Parikhsha Pe Charcha

PM Modi in the fifth edition of the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' asked students to introspect themselves while studying online.

&#039;Introspect while studying online&#039;: PM Modi&#039;s advice on mode of education in Parikhsha Pe Charcha
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 1) interacted with students during the annual "Pariskha Pe Charcha" and advised them to celebrate exams as festivals. PM Modi also shared his views on similarities and differences in online and offline mode education and advised students to introspect themselves while studying online.

PM Modi said, "Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media."

"Online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further," said PM Modi.

"Whatever happens offline, the same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference in grasping things," added PM.

During the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' PM Modi also asked students to stay away from a panic environment during exams and do with full confidence.

