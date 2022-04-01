हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students at 11 am

PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 1, 2022 - 10:08
Comments |
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students and their parents on Friday (April 1, 2022) in the fifth edition of the `Pariksha Pe Charcha` event. The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. 

In the annual event, PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, amid the anticipation ahead of the event, said that he is "looking forward to the programme".

1 April 2022, 10:07 AM

Read all about today's Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) event here 

1 April 2022, 10:06 AM

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022: Where to watch 

1 April 2022, 10:06 AM

More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022.

1 April 2022, 08:58 AM

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that crores of students, teachers and parents from India and abroad will be participating. 

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Dharmendra Pradhan had said.

1 April 2022, 08:58 AM

"The enthusiasm towards this year`s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," tweeted the prime minister.

1 April 2022, 08:57 AM

The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am. 

1 April 2022, 08:57 AM

PM Modi is scheduled to address the students and their parents in the fifth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event today. In ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, which is an annual event, the prime minister interacts with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. 

