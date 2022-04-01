Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students at 11 am

1 April 2022, 10:07 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022: Where to watch
Last Few Hours to Go! #ParikshaPeCharcha 2022 with Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi starts at 11 AM, today. Get ready to watch it live. Link: https://t.co/Ni67RumnIt #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/ctRZXqjMsH
— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 1, 2022
More than 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for PPC 2022.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that crores of students, teachers and parents from India and abroad will be participating.
"Pariksha Pe Charcha is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme," Dharmendra Pradhan had said.
"The enthusiasm towards this year`s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed. Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," tweeted the prime minister.
The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.
PM Modi is scheduled to address the students and their parents in the fifth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event today. In ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, which is an annual event, the prime minister interacts with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas.