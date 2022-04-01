Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students and their parents on Friday (April 1, 2022) in the fifth edition of the `Pariksha Pe Charcha` event. The fifth edition of the annual event will be held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format from Talkatora Stadium at 11 am.

In the annual event, PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. In the event, the Prime Minister talks about examination stress and related questions.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, amid the anticipation ahead of the event, said that he is "looking forward to the programme".