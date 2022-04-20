हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
“Long-term strategic investments with government commitment needed to support innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular,” said WHO chief. 

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) attended the inauguration ceremony of Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. 

While addressing the crowd at the event, Ghebreyesus in Gujarati said, "I am privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusalso, in his address, also highlighted that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine.

“Long-term strategic investments with government commitment needed to support innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular,” said WHO DG Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“Innovators, industry and government need to develop traditional medicine in sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner,” WHO DG added.

WHO Director-General added that it is must that “while bringing traditional medicines in markets we must ensure communities that nurtured and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development.”

The event was also attended by PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. 

