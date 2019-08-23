INX Media case: CBI seeks help from 5 countries for investigation against P Chidambaram, son Karti

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday sought help from five countries for investigation against former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the INX Media case, according to sources.

The CBI will now ask for information about several companies based in foreign countries--Britain, Switzerland, Bermuda, Mauritius and Singapore. From these countries, the CBI wants to find shell companies and also wants to know the bank account associated with them.

The agency has already sent Letters Rogatory (LR) to these countries. LRs are a formal request from a court to a foreign court for judicial assistance. The LRs, issued by the court, was recently sent by the CBI to get information about companies located abroad.

The senior Congress leader was on Thursday remanded to a five-day CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media case. The court said Chidambaram’s family could meet him for half an hour every day.

Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for this. At the time, he was the country's finance minister in the UPA government. Chidambaram has categorically denied any wrongdoing.

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea moved by Chidambaram for protection against his arrest by the CBI in the INX Media alleged corruption case. The order was passed by the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna. It may be noted that the probe against Chidamabarm is being pursued by the two central agencies - ED and the CBI - in connection with the INX media case.

The Supreme Court also granted interim protection from arrest to the former union minister till August 26 in connection with INX media case being probed by the ED. The Delhi High Court had earlier turned down his appeal for protection from arrest in the case.

The Congress leader had approached the top court on Wednesday for a prompt hearing, but the case was listed for hearing on Friday. The same evening, he was arrested by the CBI from his residence in south Delhi amid high drama.

with inputs from Sumit Kumar