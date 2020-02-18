हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
P Chidambaram

INX Media case: Handover documents from chargesheet to Chidambaram, Delhi court orders CBI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the chargesheet in the INX Media alleged money laundering and corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to the CBI during the hearing in the INX Media corruption case. The court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. P Chidambaram and his son Karti were present in the court during the hearing.

Chidambaram was taken into custody on August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in INX Media corruption case.

On October 16, the ED arrested him in the separate money-laundering case. Six days later, on October 22, the apex court had granted him bail in the case lodged by the CBI.

On December 4, after 105 days of custody, Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Karti is also currently out on bail in both cases. CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, ED had lodged the money laundering case. 

