IOCL Haldia blast: 3 killed, 42 injured in explosion at Bengal Indian Oil refinery

Three people have been reported dead and 42 have been injured in an explosion at an Indian Oil refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. The blast occurred at the refinery's Naptha-Hydrogen mixing plant at around 3pm today.

Out of 42 injured, 37 people are being shifted to Kolkata's Desun Hospital for better treatment. The condition of seven of them are stated to be critical, a police official told news agency PTI. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the blast not yet known. The plant, where the blast took place, was shut since December first week for two-month-long maintenance.

