iPhone 15 Frenzy Turns Violent, Men Beat Delhi Store Staff Over Delayed Delivery - Watch

New Delhi: The launch of the iPhone 15 series in India on Friday triggered a huge rush of customers at the official Apple store in Saket mall, as well as a brawl at a Chroma center in Delhi's Kamla Nagar. The new series of the popular smartphone has generated a lot of interest among the public, with some people even camping outside the store since Thursday night. According to reports, the fight at the Chroma center broke out between two customers and the staff over the delay in the supply of the iPhone 15.

The customers had booked their phones online and were supposed to receive them on September 22, but the store failed to deliver them on time. The angry customers allegedly started beating up the staff, who retaliated by throwing chairs and other objects. The police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

#WATCH | Delhi Police took legal action against the customers after a scuffle broke out between customers and mobile shop employees after an alleged delay in supplying iPhone 15 to him in the Kamla Nagar area of Delhi



(Viral Video Confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/as6BETE3AL — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series went on sale in India on Friday (September 22). Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were announced on Tuesday (September 12) at their "Wonderlust" event.

Long queues of people were seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store. People were also seen standing outside the Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.