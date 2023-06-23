IPS Officer Anant Dev: Story Of 50 Encounters, And Making Of A Super-Cop

IPS officer Anant Dev Tiwari, a renowned encounter specialist in the Uttar Pradesh Police, has been recently given a significant role in the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Following the Vikas Dubey encounter case, Anant Dev has been entrusted with the responsibility of tracking down the main culprits involved in the Prayagraj murder case, while the police teams in UP have been working day and night to solve the case.

Anant Dev: A Name That Sends Shivers Down Criminals' Spines

In Uttar Pradesh, criminals consider Anant Dev as the personification of their worst nightmare. Known as the state's encounter specialist, Anant Dev gained attention after the Bikru incident. He faced controversies when some of his pictures and audio recordings went viral. The IPS officer was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government in November 2020 following the inquiry report on the Bikru incident.

Anant Dev: A Son of Fatehpur Who Rose to Prominence

DIG Anant Dev Tiwari hails from Fatehpur district, which is adjacent to Kanpur. He shares a deep connection with Kanpur, as many of his family members reside there. After completing his education in Fatehpur, Anant Dev prepared for the civil services in Allahabad. He is from the 1986 batch of Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers and was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS). Prior to that, he was posted in Kanpur in 1998. During his one-year tenure in Kanpur, Anant Dev shouldered the responsibility of three circles, including Swarup Nagar and Collectorganj. He encountered several gangs and underworld criminals associated with the D-39 gang. He brought down Dawood Ibrahim's and Atiq gang members by apprehending them.

The Assigned Responsibility of Patha

After the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the districts of Chitrakoot and Banda fell under the jurisdiction of Chief Minister Mayawati. Mayawati announced the eradication of dacoits in these regions and entrusted the task to fierce police officers. Anant Dev was assigned the responsibility of eliminating the notorious dacoit Dadua in Chitrakoot and Banda. As soon as he received the posting, Anant Dev embarked on a mission with the STF, venturing into the jungles. He established contact with the people in tribal areas and gained their trust. Santosh Srivastava, a lawyer from Banda, reveals that Anant Dev disguised himself and stayed alone in a village for several days while establishing contact with Dadua's opponents. He successfully gathered intelligence from an informant and initiated the operation to eliminate Dadua.

Anant Dev's unwavering determination and fearless approach have earned him the reputation of an exceptional officer. Despite facing controversies, his journey is a testament to his dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The state has witnessed