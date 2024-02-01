IPS Success Story: Meet Praveen Sood, An IIT Delhi Graduate And Youngest IPS To CBI Director

New Delhi: On Sunday, Praveen Sood, an officer of the Indian Police Services (IPS) from the Karnataka cadre, achieved a significant milestone by being appointed as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This decision was made by a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking him as the third IPS officer from Karnataka to hold this prestigious position.

Praveen Sood, currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, will serve as the Director of the CBI for a two-year term. His tenure as DGP began three years ago, a testament to his leadership in law enforcement.

The journey of IPS officer Praveen Sood to this esteemed position is nothing short of inspirational. He entered the IPS at the age of 22, making him one of the youngest to join the force. A 1986 batch IPS officer, Sood is originally from Himachal Pradesh and is an alumnus of the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Sood's success story involves clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam at the young age of 22, immediately after graduating from IIT Delhi. His career commenced as an assistant superintendent of police in Mysuru in 1989. Despite being recognized as one of the best IPS officers, Sood temporarily stepped away from his duties to pursue higher education. He obtained a master's in public policy and management from IIMB and the Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

Having risen through the ranks, Sood served as the DGP of Karnataka Police for three years before assuming the role of Director of the CBI.

A fascinating aspect of Praveen Sood's personal life is his familial connection to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket player Mayank Agarwal. Sood is the father-in-law of Mayank Agarwal, who is married to Aashita Sood, the daughter of the IPS officer. Mayank Agarwal is associated with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.