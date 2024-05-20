Iran President Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Raisi Declared Dead In Chopper Crash

Iran President Helicopter Crash Live Updates: A chopper carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a 'hard landing' on Sunday following which president Raisi has been declared dead. The chopper was reported missing for over 12 hours ago. Along with Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials were also on board. A massive rescue operation was underway in a foggy forest area. The incident occurred while returning from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in northwest Iran, about 600 kilometres from its capital Tehran.

08.31 AM: Raisi Declared Dead In Chopper Crash

As per Iranian media, minutes after the debris of the helicopter was located, Iranian President Raisi was declared dead. The Iran foreign minister who was also onboard has been declared dead.

08.25 AM: Crashed Helicopter of Iranian President Found

The rescue team has found the debris of the Helicopter after it crashed in the mountains yesterday. While the search team has yet to reach the crash site, the debris has been located using another helicopter being used for search and rescue operations. However, there is no update on the whereabouts of the President. If reports are to be believed, the survival chances are very low given the crash conditions and the rough terrain.

08.14 AM: People in Hamadan locatred in western Iran prayed for the health of the President and other officials, who were on board.

A group of people from Hamadan, western #Iran prayed for the health of the President and his accompanying delegation. pic.twitter.com/vfQ9axGZ4k — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 20, 2024

08.03 AM: Location Of Crash Site Of Prez Raisi Determined: Reports

Location of crash site of Pres. Raisi’s chopper determined: Sourcehttps://t.co/6mWrIRVVJj pic.twitter.com/sAkjeXgTeH — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 20, 2024

According to a Reuters report citing an Iranian official, the search team is struggling to reach the crash site. The official stated that the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian are "at risk following the helicopter crash."

Iran’s Ambassador, Kazem Jalali informed that the Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with him in the presence of senior officials of Russian defense and security apparatus, reported IRNA. Putin’s assistant also showcased solidarity with the nation and said that Russia is standing by Iran with all its power.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern on the incident, PM Modi in ‘X’ post, wrote, “Deeply concerned by reports regarding President Raisi’s helicopter flight today. We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of distress, and pray for well being of the President and his entourage.”