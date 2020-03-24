हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

IRCTC urges passengers not to cancel train tickets, assures automatic full refund

Amid the escalation of the coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases, the IRCTC on Tuesday asked the passengers to not cancel the tickets they have booked online for those trains that have been cancelled and assured them that they will get a full refund automatically. Earlier, the railways had extended to three months the time to cancel counter tickets till June 21.

The railway subsidiary, IRCTC, said in a statement that doubts have been raised regarding cancellation of e-tickets subsequent to the halting of railway passenger trains. "No cancellation required on the part of the user. If the user cancels his ticket, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence, passengers are advised not to cancel e-tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways," it said.

"Refund amount will be credited to the user account used for booking of e-tickets automatically. No charges are deducted by the railways in case of train cancellation," the statement added.

The railways have cancelled all trains till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

