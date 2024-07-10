IRS Officer Creates History, Gets Name And Gender Changed In A First



In an unprecedented move, the Ministry of Finance has approved the request of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer named M Anusuya to change both her name and gender in all official records. This marks the first time such a request has been granted within the Indian civil services.

Who is M Anusuya?

M Anusuya is a 35-year-old Joint Commissioner based in Hyderabad. Anusuya, who serves in the office of the Chief Commissioner (Authorised Representative) of the Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), requested to change her name to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male.

Mr Surya began as an Assistant Commissioner in Chennai in December 2013. He was promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018 and took on his current role in Hyderabad last year.

Educational Qualifications

Mr Surya holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology in Chennai. Additionally, he earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.

Official Recognition

The Ministry of Finance issued an official order stating, "The request of Ms M Anusuya has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as 'Mr M Anukathir Surya' in all official records."