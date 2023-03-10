'Is Corruption Over In BJP-Ruled States': Chhattisgarh CM Alleges Misuse Of ED, CBI

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday joined several other Opposition leaders in alleging that the Centre is 'misusing' agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to target Opposition parties across states. While speaking to reporters, Baghel claimed the BJP is only interested in fighting corruption in states where they are weak or not in power. He asked why no action was being taken in BJP-ruled states and if no corruption existed in these places.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, he said, "BJP is raiding places where they are weak. Now ED, IT, and CBI have become their B team. If there is corruption it is obvious to take action, but why is an action taken in particular states & not in BJP-ruled states? Is corruption over there."

Delhi | BJP started this (talking about the nation abroad). PM went abroad and attacked Congress. They should have thought at that time that the nation's politics should not be discussed abroad: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on BJP targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/hcRpCIbqHh — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

Responding to BJP leaders' criticism of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about the country during his UK trip, Baghel said that BJP started the practice of discussing the nation's politics abroad.

"BJP started this (talking about the nation abroad). PM went abroad and attacked Congress. They should have thought at that time that the nation's politics should not be discussed abroad," he said.

In the UK, Rahul Gandhi, at an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons in London, told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Indian Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition.

"Our mics are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can't switch them on. That's happened to me a number of times while I am speaking," Gandhi told the gathering, in response to a question about sharing his experience of being a politician in India with his British counterparts.

Several BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kiren Rijiju, and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel among others slammed Rahul Gandhi for making remarks about national politics in a foreign land.