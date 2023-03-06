‘Rahul Gandhi Is Not Getting Married Because...': Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel Makes Personal Attack On Congress MP

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is known for making controversial statements, has once again made a personal attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'single' status and for doubting the Covid-19 vaccine and branding them as the ‘Modi vaccine’ during the pandemic. Kateel also slammed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for his reluctance to take the Covid jab initially and for telling people not to take it. Addressing a gathering in Ramanagara as part of ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra,’ Kateel took potshots at the Congress leaders for their initial resistance to the Covid-19 vaccines.

During his speech, the Karnataka BJP chief said that Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah asked people not to take vaccines, but they took the Covid jab themselves. He also alleged that the two Congress leaders dissuaded people by saying that they won’t have kids if they took the Covid jab.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he went on to explain the reason why the Congress MP is not getting married. He told the gathering that Rahul Gandhi knows that he can’t have kids that’s why he is not interested in getting married. He also cited Karnataka MLCs Manjunath to substantiate his claim on Rahul Gandhi.

The video of his controversial speech is being widely shared on Twitter and has evoked a strong response from the users.

BJP has kicked off 4 ‘yatras’ starting from March 1 aiming to tour all 224 constituencies ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been frequently visiting the state and at the beginning of every rally, he has been asking people whether all of them got the free Covid vaccine. The BJP is aiming to use the free vaccination drives to its advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kateel has sometimes back sparked controversy by asking people to kill the followers and the descendants of the erstwhile ruler of Mysore Tipu Sultan to the and prioritise 'love jihad' over development.

The Karnataka BJP state president a very provocative remark by saying that the followers of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan should not be allowed to live. He even called for “killing” them all. The Karnataka BJP chief said, " Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge - those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil."

Kateel, in his warning, reportedly said that the descendants of Tipu Sultan should be chased out to forests. Kateel reiterated that a majority of people think that Tipu Sultan was a bigoted tyrant who forcefully converted thousands. He also attacked the erstwhile Congress government in Karnataka for celebrating his birth anniversary for two consecutive years despite several protests across the state.