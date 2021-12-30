Is Delhi heading towards further restrictions? What is the next level, know here

New Delhi: As Delhi reported 923 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (December 30, 2021), a rise of 86 percent compared to yesterday, the positivity rate climbed to 1.29 percent from 0.89 percent in 24 hours.

The national capital is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 infections due to the highly infectious variant, Omicron. At 263, the Capital city has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases.

Delhi is witnessing an upward trend in COVID-19 infections, it may be noted that the authorities will kick in Level-2 restrictions of the current action plan (Graded Response Action Plan), if the case positivity rate crosses 1% for two consecutive days.

According to the national capital’s Graded Response Action Plan, the situation can ring four levels of alerts, Level-1 (Yellow), Level-2 (Amber), Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red). Currently, the city is under Level-1 curbs, under which several restrictions have been placed on restaurants, bars, hotels, metro and buses.

Besides positivity rate, cumulative new cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy are also parameters for the next level of alert to be imposed.

The residents need to note that under Level-2, amber alert, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 am to 6 pm, while the restaurants and bars will be closed. Home delivery or takeaway will be allowed.

Under this level, Private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent of staff between 9 am to 5 pm. On the other hand, schools, colleges, sports complexes, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls will be closed.

The alert will force Delhi Metro to run at 33 percent of its seating capacity and no standing passengers. The number of passengers in auto-rickshaws and cabs will be capped at two, while the busses will ply at 50 percent of capacity.

Under this, the government will also cap the number of people allowed in a funeral and marriages at 20.

Meanwhile, DDMA officials said authorities are in favour of monitoring the situation for some more time and to avoid imposing further restrictions under 'amber alert'. During the meeting, it was also decided to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions imposed under the 'yellow alert'. In case the situation worsens, emergency measures may be imposed, they said.

"The important thing is that hospital bed occupancy is low. It was decided that enforcement of the existing restrictions should be strictly done so that infections are contained. Further restrictions under 'amber alert' (Level 2) could be implemented if the need arises," a senior government official said.

