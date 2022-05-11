Is Navjot Singh Sidhu exploring new pitch for fresh political innings?

Amritsar: How come the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu suddenly began heaping praise upon Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann despite the fact that Sidhu himself was highly critical of the AAP and its leaders ahead of assembly elections in Punjab?

Sidhu's uttering that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is an amenable person with whom he had spent useful time has raised many an eyebrow amid reports of Congress high command contemplating disciplinary action against Sidhu for his alleged anti-party activities.

After meeting with Mann on Monday, Sidhu tweeted, “Most constructive 50 minutes spent.. Reiterated the pro-Punjab agenda that I have stood for years…Talked about means to generate income. It’s the only solution to end Punjab’s problem…CM@BhagwantMann was very receptive..Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations”.

Most constructive 50 minutes spent… Reiterated the pro Punjab agenda that I have stood for years… Talked about means to generate income, it’s the only solution to end Punjab’s problem… CM @BhagwantMann was very receptive… Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations… pic.twitter.com/BH77c1QFNX — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 9, 2022

According to political pundit’s, Sidhu is unsure of his own political future in Congress and there can be a possibility of Sidhu finding a new turf to play a fresh inning in AAP, however, the same has not been confirmed by Sidhu himself or AAP leadership.

“Politicians don’t tell their moves beforehand, but they give an indication, Sidhu’s meeting with Mann can be construed as an indication to shift loyalty and it’s not something new for Sidhu who was earlier a BJP leader,” said sources close to Sidhu.

Sources' assessment has the credence given the fact that All India Congress Committee In-Charge, Punjab and Chandigarh, Harish Chaudhary had on April 23 written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for taking disciplinary action against Sidhu for allegedly criticizing the functioning of the Congress government in Punjab. Besides Sidhu’s relations with new PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja warring.

Sources are of the view that Sidhu deliberately chose to meet Mann ahead of the Congress party’s three days 'Chintin Shivir' being held at Udaipur, Rajasthan, from May 13 to send a message to the party high command that he couldn’t be taken lightly before high command takes any ‘disciplinary’ action against the former cricketer and comedian Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Even rumours abound in Sidhu’s clique that he may take a ‘bold’ decision for the sake of his own political carrier besides AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal would also like to have a popular Sikh face ready with him should Bhagwant Mann pose any challenge to Kejriwal’s ascendancy.