Is Nitish Going To Dissolve Bihar Assembly As Rift With RJD Widens?

NEW DELHI: Amidst escalating tensions between Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly considering the dissolution of the Bihar Assembly. Sources reveal that Kumar is actively seeking legal advice as the discord between the two parties intensifies, sparking concerns about the stability of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Praising PM Modi, Hinting At Discord

Nitish Kumar's recent praise for the Narendra Modi government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur has added fuel to the speculations of a rift. Addressing a rally organized by the JDU on Thakur's birth anniversary, Kumar commended the PM and Central government for acknowledging their long-standing demand. This gesture, however, underscored the simmering tensions within the alliance.

"Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur has been conferred with 'Bharat Ratna'. We had been demanding 'Bharat Ratna' for him since 2007 till 2023 from every government including the previous Congress government and the present government But they had not done so. Now, they gave him a 'Bharat Ratna'. I congratulate the PM and Central government for accepting our demand," Nitish Kumar said. Addressing a rally organised by the JD(U) on the birth anniversary of the former Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar highlighted his relentless efforts for the highest civilian award for his political mentor.

In an apparent dig at Lalu Yadav, Nitish reminded that Karpoori Thakur "never tried to promote" any of his family members, which inspired many political leaders of his generation.

Coalition Uncertainty: Will JDU-RJD Alliance Crumble?

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's recent suggestion of a possible rift within the JDU-RJD coalition further fuels uncertainty about the alliance's future. With scheduled political maneuvers expected post-January 25th, the cohesion within the coalition appears increasingly fragile. The ideological disparities between the parties compound the situation, casting doubt on the sustainability of the alliance.

Strategic Alignments: JDU's Potential Pivot To BJP

Former Deputy CM of Bihar, Renu Devi, also hinted at the BJP's potential alignment with the JDU, capitalizing on the uncertain future of the existing coalition. Historical animosities between the parties have long foretold of a fracture within the alliance. While the BJP's emphasis on uplifting the underprivileged resonates, the RJD's dynastic inclinations pose a stark contrast, presenting Nitish Kumar with a complex political dilemma.

Ramifications of Assembly Dissolution

The looming prospect of the Bihar Assembly's dissolution and the absence of a cohesive JDU-RJD coalition could trigger early elections, reshaping the political landscape in Bihar. Speculation mounts regarding the synchronization of parliamentary and assembly polls in the state. However, amidst escalating tensions and the deteriorating rapport between the JDU and RJD, the dissolution of the Assembly appears increasingly inevitable.