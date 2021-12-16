Is Sheena Bora alive? Indrani Mukerjea tells CBI she is in Kashmir: Sources

Mumbai: In a twist to the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena's mother who's accused of murdering her, has written to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that Sheena Bora is alive. According to media reports, in the letter, Sheena reportedly mentioned that she had met a woman in jail who told her Sheena is alive and is in Kashmir. So Indrani has asked the CBI to look for Sheena in Kashmir.

Indrani Mukherjea, 49, has been locked up in the Byculla prison in Mumbai since 2015. She was accused of murdering Sheena in 2012. Again as per media reports, sources have informed that investigators are not taking Indrani's latest claim seriously.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being a part of the murder conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea had got married in 2002 and were granted divorce by a family court in Mumbai in October 2019.

Sheena was reportedly in a relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage. This was not liked by Indrani. Sheena had also reportedly threatened to expose Indrani after the duo had some financial dispute. All these, as per CBI investigation, led to Indrani killing Sheena. But the murder was discovered only after three years when Indrani's driver, a co-accused, was arrested in a seperate case. Indrani had allegedly told everyone that Sheena had moved to the US, after she went missing.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Khanna, Indrani's second husband and an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday (December 15) told a special court here through his counsel that he is suffering from various ailments in jail which require urgent medical attention and sought physical production before the judge to explain his health condition, a plea which was allowed.

(With Agency inputs)

