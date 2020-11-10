Is Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh winning in Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020?

New Delhi: The counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 started on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) and many people have their eyes on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020 result of the Chhatapur seat. People across India are waiting for the Bihar elections result 2020 of the Chhatapur seat because late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh (alias Bablu) is contesting from this Assembly Constituency.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Neeraj Kumar Singh currently has 49,938 votes and is leading over Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Vipin Kumar Singh by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.

Notably, Neeraj was victorious in the last Bihar assembly election by a margin of 9,292 votes.

Sushant, 34, died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The Patna boy had debuted in Bollywood in 2013.

Meanwhile, the NDA is currently leading on 126 seats, while the Grand Alliance is at 107 seats, as per the latest trends.