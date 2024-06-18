Advertisement
Is That Nitish Kumar Clashing His Ministers' Heads With Each Other? Ah... Nothing New

In a similar incident in September 2023, during a press interaction in Patna, Kumar responded to a journalist's question by turning around, locating Minister Ashok Choudhary, and forcefully bringing him in front of the media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Patna: In a display of his distinctive style, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar drew attention during a recent event in Patna. Kumar playfully clashed the heads of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha and Minister Ashok Choudhary, both of whom had attended the event with tilaks on their foreheads. This light-hearted gesture led to smiles and laughter among the leaders and attendees.

This incident is not an isolated display of Kumar's unconventional behavior. Last year, during the Grand Alliance government in Bihar, Kumar grabbed one of his ministers by the neck and presented him before the media.

In a similar incident in September 2023, during a press interaction in Patna, Kumar responded to a journalist's question by turning around, locating Minister Ashok Choudhary, and forcefully bringing him in front of the media. This unexpected reaction left the journalists and media personnel present visibly surprised.

The event in question was the birth anniversary celebration of Mauritius's first Prime Minister, the late Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam. When asked a question, Kumar promptly pulled his cabinet minister, Ashok Choudhary, by the neck and presented him to the media, further highlighting his unpredictable and unique approach to interactions.

