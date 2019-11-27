ISI orders terrorists to target policemen and sarpanchs, wants Hizbul to get active

In an apparent effort to unleash mayhem in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's spy agency ISI has ordered terrorists to target policemen and sarpanches. Sources told Zee Media that Pakistan has been trying desperately to activate the network of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir Valley. It is to be noted that the ongoing anti-terror operations by security forces have dealt a major blow to Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir and only one commander of the Pakistan-backed terror group is currently alive in Kashmir.

According to sources, Pakistan has ordered the lone alive Hizbul commander identified as Riaz Naikoo to get active and disturb peace in Kashmir valley. Intelligence sources said that a meeting of ISI officers and terrorists took place at Pakistan occupied Kashmir's Nikiyaal Sector on November 19 to hatch conspiracies against India.

Besides some senior ISI officers, the meeting was also attended by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ashfaq Barwaal, Yusuf Qari and Jais-e-Mohammad terrorists Rahman Khan. During the meeting, these terrorists were instructed by ISI officers to increase the infiltration of terrorists inside India.

The terrorists have been directed to prepare the list of those sarpanches who have registered victory in the recently held Panchayat election. It may be recalled that the terrorists had asked the people in Kashmir valley to boycott the Panchayat election and it is feared that they may target sarpanches for defying their diktat.

The terrorists have also been ordered to prepare a list of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and especially those policemen who are working in tandem with the Indian Army in order to wipe out terrorism from the Kashmir Valley.