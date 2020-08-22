हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISIS

ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf Khan arrested with IEDs, pistol in Delhi after exchange of fire

The ISIS operative, identified as Abu Yusuf Khan, was nabbed at the Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout. The police also recovered a pistol from him.

ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf Khan arrested with IEDs, pistol in Delhi after exchange of fire
Representational Image
Play

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter near Ring Road in the national capital on late Friday (August 21). The police recovered an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. 

The ISIS operative, identified as Abu Yusuf Khan, was nabbed on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout. The police also recovered a pistol from him post-firing.

"One ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell told reporters. 
 

 

Tags:
ISISISIS terroristAbu Yusuf KhanDelhi PoliceIslamic state
Next
Story

No Ganesh Puja in Kolkata, 96-year-old tradition comes to a stop amid COVID-19 crisis
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M6S

PM Modi's Rafael fitness mantra, can fill Rafale's flight in Ambala