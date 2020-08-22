ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf Khan arrested with IEDs, pistol in Delhi after exchange of fire

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter near Ring Road in the national capital on late Friday (August 21). The police recovered an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession.

The ISIS operative, identified as Abu Yusuf Khan, was nabbed on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout. The police also recovered a pistol from him post-firing.

"One ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell told reporters.

